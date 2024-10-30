UP NEET PG 2024 counselling registration window reopens- know what documents are required

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK UP NEET PG 2024 counselling registration window reopens

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has again started the counselling registration procedure for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) round 1. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, upneet.gov.in. The application window will remain open till November 4. Earlier, the last date for application submission was September 30. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to submit their registration forms.

Who is eligible?

Candidates who participated in NEET PG 2024 or NEET MDS 2024 and are declared qualified for counselling; Also, those whose internships are completed by June 30, are eligible to participate in the counselling procedure. Candidates whose internships are completed by August 15, 2024, are also eligible to participate in the counselling procedure.

For state quota seats in government colleges, candidates who have passed MBBS/BDS from medical/dental colleges in Uttar Pradesh-excluding Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, AIIMS Raebareli, and AIIMS Gorakhpur-are eligible for counselling.

How to apply for UP NEET 2024 counselling procedure?

Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'UP NEET 2024 counselling'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter your login credentials

Choose a course, enter your roll number, date of birth and submit

Upload required documents, pay fee, and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

What are documents required for counselling?

The candidates are required to carry the following documents to participate in the counselling procedure.