What is causing delay in NEET PG 2024 counselling | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET PG 2024 counselling dates soon

NEET PG 2024 counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the detailed schedule for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2024. However, the registration procedure for the first round of counselling started on September 20, and the details about the overall registration procedure are still awaited. It is anticipated that the choice-filling process will start shortly.

MCC NEET PG 2024 counselling procedure



The committee will conduct four rounds of All India Quota Counselling for NEET PG qualified candidates- round 2, round 3 and stray round. Candidates will be able to submit fresh applications for all three rounds but no fresh applications will be accepted for the stray round.

Once the NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule is out, the candidates will be able to check the counselling dates of all these rounds. According to the media reports, the NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule is expected to be out after the Diwali holidays. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the counselling schedule. Candidates have been advised to keep track of the official website for latest updates.

Number of colleges, and seat matrix

A total of 6,102 colleges and 649 hospitals will participate in the NEET PG counselling 2024, offering 26,168 MD, 13,649 MS, 922 PG Diploma, and 1,338 DNB CET seats.

What is causing the delay in NEET PG 2024 counselling procedure?

The NEET PG 2024 counselling procedure is delayed because of the pending hearing in the Supreme Court. The case was raised by 18 students who raised their concerns about the lack of clarity in the result process including demands for the release of raw scores and the normalization criteria.

In the petition, concerns have been raised regarding changes made to the exam pattern, along with allegations of result tampering. The court has questioned the decision of the NBE and the central authority to modify the NEET PG exam pattern just three days before the exam. The court is scheduled to hear the case on November 11, and a decision may be reached during this hearing.