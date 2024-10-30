Hong Kong Sixes 2024: Teams, schedule, squads, groups, format, live streaming and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India will also participate in Hong Kong Sixes 2024 with Robin Uthappa named the captain

The much anticipated Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament is set to be played from November 1 to November 3. Along with India, 11 other teams are also taking part in the competition. For the unversed, this is the 20th edition of Hong Kong Sixes and is returning after a long gap of seven years.

12 teams have been divided into four groups of three, each with India and Pakistan set to face on the inaugural day. UAE is the other team in their group. The top two teams from each group will make it to the quarterfinals. Teams to lose in the quarterfinal round will feature in the Plate semifinals. The bottom-placed team in each group will play in the Bowl competition even as a total of 29 matches will take place across three days.

India have also announced their squad for the tournament with Robin Uthappa named the captain. Kedar Jadhav, Manoj Tiwary and Stuart Binny are among the players to be picked as they will look to help the team lift the trophy for the second time.

All the matches are scheduled to be played at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground. 10 games are scheduled on each day of the Hong Kong Sixes with a Women's Exhibition also scheduled on November 3 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Matches will commence at 6 AM IST and the action will end around 3 PM.

Here's all you need to know about Hong Kong Sixes 2024:

Participating Teams

Group A - Hong Kong, New Zealand, South Africa

Group B - Australia, England, Nepal

Group C - India, Pakistan, UAE

Group D - Bangladesh, Oman, Sri Lanka

Schedule

November 1

South Africa vs Hong Kong: 6 AM (IST), 8:30 AM (Local time)

England vs Nepal: 6:55 AM (IST), 9:25 AM (Local Time)

Pakistan vs UAE: 7:50 AM (IST) 10:20 AM (Local Time)

Sri Lanka vs Oman: 8:45 AM (IST), 11:15 AM (Local Time)

New Zealand vs Hong Kong: 9:40 AM (IST), 12:10 PM (Local Time)

Bangladesh vs Oman: 10:35 AM (IST), 13:05 PM (Local Time)

India vs Pakistan: 11:30 AM (IST), 14:00 PM (Local Time)

England vs Australia: 12:25 PM (IST), 14:55 (Local Time)

South Africa vs New Zealand: 1:15 PM (IST), 15:45 (Local Time)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: 2:10 PM (IST), 16:40 (Local Time)

November 2

Australia vs Nepal: 6 AM (IST), 8:30 AM (Local Time)

India vs UAE: 6:55 AM (IST), 9:25 AM (Local Time)

Bowl Match 1: A3 vs D3 7:50 AM (IST), 10:20 AM (Local Time)

Bowl Match 2: B3 vs C3 8:45 AM (IST), 11:15 AM (Local Time)

Quarterfinal 1: B1 vs A2 9:40 AM (IST), 12:10 PM (Local Time)

Quarterfinal 2: A1 vs C2 10:35 AM (IST), 13:05 PM (Local Time)

Bowl Match 3: A3 vs C3 11:30 AM (IST), 14:00 PM (Local Time)

Bowl Match 4: B3 vs D4 12:25 PM (IST), 14:55 PM (Local Time)

Quarterfinal 3: D1 vs B2 1:15 PM (IST), 15:45 PM (Local Time)

Quarterfinal 4: C1 vs D2 2:10 PM (IST), 16:40 PM (Local Time)

November 3

Bowl Match 5: A3 vs B3 6 AM (IST), 8:30 AM (Local Time)

Plate Semifinal 1: LQ1 vs LQ2 6:55 AM (IST), 9:25 AM (Local Time)

Plate Semifinal 2: LQ3 vs LQ4 7:50 AM (IST), 10:20 AM (Local Time)

Bowl Match 6: C3 vs D3 8:45 AM (IST), 11:15 AM (Local Time)

Women’s Exhibition Match: 9:40 AM (IST), 12:10 PM (Local Time)

Semifinal 1: WQ1 vs WQ2 10:20 AM (IST), 12:50 PM (Local Time)

Semifinal 2: WQ3 vs WQ4 11:10 AM (IST), 13:40 PM (Local Time)

Bowl final: 12:05 PM (IST), 14:35 PM (Local Time)

Plate Final: 12:55 PM (IST), 15:25 PM (Local Time)

Cup Final: 1:55 PM (IST), 16:25 PM (Local Time)

Hong Kong Sixes 2024 Squads

India: Robin Uthappa (C), Kedar Jadhav, Manoj Tiwary, Stuart Binny, Shreevats Goswami, Bharat Chipli, Shahbaz Nadeem

Official: Deepak Dangayach

Pakistan: Faheem Ashraf (c), Muhammad Akhlaq, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Amir Yamin, Shahab Khan

Official: Saleem Yousaf

South Africa: JJ Smuts (c), Matthew Boast, Evan Jones, Modiri Litheko, Don Radebe, Jacques Snyman, Aubrey Swanepoel

Official: Malibongwe Maketa

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali, Imran Arif, Ehsan Khan, Jason Lui, Sahal Malvernkar, Benny Singh Paras

Coach: Mark Farmer

Australia: Dan Christian (c), Alex Ross, Andrew Fekete, Fawad Ahmed, Jack Wood, James Pattinson, Sam Heazlett

Official: Brendan Drew

New Zealand: Todd Astle C), Harmeet Singh, Henry Mclntyre, Raunaq Kapur, Sam Cassidy, Siddesh Dixit, Xavier Bell

Official: Carl Frauenstein

UAE: Asif Khan (C), Ansh Tandon, Khalid Shah, Mohammad Zuhaib, Raja Akif Ullah Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan

Manager / Coach: Rejith Arjunan Kurungode

Bangladesh: Yasir Ali Chowdhury Rabbi (C), Abdullah AL Mamun, Abu Haider Rony, Jishan Alam, Mohammad Saifuddi, Nahidul Islam, Shohagh Gazi

Official: Md. Monjurul Islam

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Madusanka (C), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sadun Weerakkody, Thanuka Dabare, Tharindu Rathnayake

Official: Samantha Dodanwela

Nepal: Sundeep Jora (C), Bibek Kumar Yadav, Dipendra Rawat, Lokesh Bahadur Ram, Narayan Joshi, Pratish GC, Rashid Khan

Coach: Gyanendra Malla

Oman: Sandeep Goud Shreematula (C), Vinayak Shukla, Asif Khan, Hassnain Ali Shah, Shoaib Al Balushi, Zikria Islam, Mujibur Ali

Coach/Manager: Syed Amir Ali

England: Ravi Bopara(C), Sumit Patel, Ed Barnard, Ethan Brookes, James Coles, Jordan Thompson, Alex Davies

Official: Paul Nixon