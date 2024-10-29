Box Office battle: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' takes lead over 'Singham Again' in Dhanteras advance bookings

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Have a look at Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's advance booking here

As Diwali approaches, the excitement in Bollywood intensifies with the upcoming release of two major franchises: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again'. Both films are set to hit theatres on November 1, and the competition for advance bookings is heating up.

Advance booking reports: Day 1 highlights

Singham Again

Directed by Rohit Shetty, 'Singham Again' is generating significant buzz ahead of its release. On its first day of advance bookings, the film has sold 3,313 tickets, garnering an impressive collection of over Rs 12.3 lakh across India. With two days left until its release, the film has already amassed Rs 23.98 lakh globally, indicating strong box office potential.

About the film

'Singham Again' features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. Produced by Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Productions, and Reliance Entertainment, the film promises action-packed entertainment that fans of the franchise have come to love.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

In a surprising turn, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is leading the advance booking race. The film, starring Kartik Aaryan, has sold a staggering 29,442 tickets on its first day, with a collection exceeding ₹75.97 lakh across India. Worldwide, the film has already grossed Rs 1.48 crore, showcasing its widespread appeal.

About the film

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' features an ensemble cast that includes Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Tripti Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Madhuri Dixit. This instalment is expected to blend comedy and horror, drawing fans back into its eerie yet entertaining world.

The showdown ahead

With both films vying for audience attention and screen space, the competition is fierce. Producers and distributors are engaged in a tug-of-war to secure the maximum number of screens for their respective films. As the release date draws near, it will be interesting to see which film comes out on top at the box office.

Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the festive release of these two blockbuster films!