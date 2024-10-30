Rashid Khan set to make his Test comeback after more than three years in December

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rashid Khan

Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan is set to make his comeback to the Test team after missing the one-off game in the format against New Zealand. He last played in the format back in March 2021 against Zimbabwe and will be returning against the same team as Afghanistan are scheduled to tour in December.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) Chief Executive Naseeb Khan confirmed the development stating that the all-rounder has recovered from his back injury and is ready to take the load of playing red-ball cricket. "We are confident that Rashid will play for us in the Test series against Zimbabwe. He (Rashid) had a long recovery due to his back surgery and we wanted him to recover fully before taking the load of playing Test cricket. Now he looks fine and ready to feature for us in Test cricket," he said while speaking to Cricbuzz.

Rashid Khan's return is a massive boost to Afghanistan in their bowling department. ACB had earlier stated that he would be away from the longest format till November but there were doubts over his availability for the Zimbabwe tour as well.

For the unversed, Zimbabwe are set to host Afghanistan for three ODIs, as many T20Is and two Test matches. The tour will kick off with the three-match T20I series starting December 9 with matches to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The same venue will host the ODI series from December 15 to 19.

For the first time in 28 years, Zimbabwe will host the Boxing Day Test - a traditional fixture in several southern hemisphere countries. The country will also see its first-ever New Year Test as both matches will be played in Bulawayo.

Schedule

Dec 9 - 1st T20I, Harare

Dec 11 - 2nd T20I, Harare

Dec 12 - 3rd T20I, Harare

Dec 15 - 1st ODI, Harare

Dec 17 - 2nd ODI, Harare

Dec 19 - 3rd ODI, Harare

Dec 26-30 - 1st Test, Bulawayo

Jan 2-6 - 2nd Test, Bulawayo