West Indies announce squad for ODI series against England, Shimron Hetmyer returns

West Indies have announced their ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against England at home. The series is scheduled to commence on October 31 (Thursday) in Antigua. There is only one change to the squad that faced Sri Lanka last week away from home and lost the series 1-2.

Shimron Hetmyer has made a comeback replacing Alick Athanaze in the line-up. The left-hander last played an ODI for the Caribbeans in December 2023 when the West Indies beat England 2-1. Hetmyer skipped the Sri Lanka tour for personal reasons but prior to that, was in good form in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

As for Athanaze, he lost his opening spot to Evin Lewis in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka. The latter, playing his first 50-over game in over three years, smashed an unbeaten 102 off 61 balls. Lewis has been retained in the squad while Athanaze has lost his place now.

Shai Hope continues to lead the side even as the 17-year-old prodigy Jewel Andrew has also kept his place after making his debut in Sri Lanka. "Playing against England always provides a new challenge and reignites a rivalry that the players and the people of the Caribbean are eager forSomehow, we West Indies always find a way to raise our game when we face England," head coach Darren Sammy said.

West Indies and England will face each other in the five-match T20I series as well starting from November 9.

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (capt), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr

ODI Series Schedule

1st ODI - October 31 at 11:30 PM IST

2nd ODI - November 2 at 7 PM IST

3rd ODI - November 6 at 11:30 PM IST