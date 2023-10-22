IND vs NZ: Mohammed Shami scripts history with his second five-fer in ODI World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami vs New Zealand in Dharamsala on Oct 22, 2023

Indian bowlers produced a brilliant comeback at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium to restrict New Zealand to just 273 runs on Sunday, October 22. Daryl Mitchell scored his maiden World Cup hundred to put the Kiwis on track for the big total but a sensational five-wicket haul from Mohammed Shami denied them a 300-plus total.

Shami, playing his first game of the World Cup 2023, replaced Shardul Thakur in the playing eleven. He made an instant impact on his return with a wicket of in-form Will Young on his first delivery of the match. Shami went on to take four more wickets to achieve a historic feat.

The experienced batter picked out his second five-wicket haul in the ODI World Cup to become the first Indian bowler to take five-fer in the tournament history two times. Shami famously picked his maiden five-for against England during the 2019 World Cup and remains only the sixth Indian bowler with a five-fer in the World Cup (50-over).

Five-wicket hauls for India in ODI World Cup:

5/43 - Kapil Dev vs Australia in 1983 5/21 - Robin Singh vs Sri Lanka in 1999 5/27 - Venkatesh Prasad vs Pakistan in 1999 6/23 - Ashish Nehra vs England in 2003 5/31 - Yuvraj Singh vs Ireland in 2011 5/69 - Mohammed Shami vs England in 2019 5/54 - Mohammed Shami vs New Zealand in 2023

Shami also brought the first five-for for India in the current edition and took his overall wickets tally to 36 wickets in just 12 ODI World Cup innings.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

