Shubman Gill becomes fastest batter to reach historic ODI milestone; goes past Hashim Amla, Babar Azam

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shubman Gill batting vs New Zealand at HPCA in Dharamsala in World Cup 2023.

India's emerging batting sensation Shubman Gill is going through an amazing purple patch and is on a record-shattering spree. The Fazilka-born recorded yet another historic milestone as he went past South Africa's legendary batter Hashim Amla to become the fastest player to score 2000 runs in ODI cricket.

Gill's record came against New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala. The 24-year-old went past some of the biggest names of world cricket to scale the milestone.

The enviable record was previously held by Amla. Amla had taken only 40 innings (41 matches) to score 2000 runs in the 50-over format and had gone past Pakistan's great Zaheer Abbas. Abbas had scaled the milestone way back in 1983 against India in Jaipur in his 45th innings (45th match).

Amla scored his 2000th ODI run against India in Gqeberha on January 21, 2011, and after a period of more than 13 years, Gill has overtaken Amla to claim the top spot.

More to follow.....

Latest Cricket News