Zimbabwe to host historic Boxing Day and New Year's Tests against Afghanistan

Zimbabwe will be hosting Afghanistan in the historic Boxing Day and New Year's Tests as part of an all-format series in December and January. For the first time in 28 years, the Boxing Day Test returns to Zimbabwe, while the nation will be hosting a New Year's Test for the first time.

The Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe will feature an all-format series - three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. The tour will begin with three T20Is from December 9 onwards at the Harare Sports Club. The second and third T20Is will take place on 11 and 12 December.

The ODI series will follow the 20-over games on 15, 17 and 19 December at the same venue - Harare Sports Club. The two Tests will take place in Bulawayo. The Boxing Day Test will take place from December 26, followed by the New Year's Test from January 2 onwards.

Zimbabwe have hosted only one Boxing Day ever and that was 28 years ago when they faced England in a drawn game at the Harare Sports Club. Since then, they have played away Boxing Day Tests - against New Zealand at Wellington in 2000 and against South Africa in 2017.

The Chevrons have never been part of a New Year's Test, either at home or away from home. This will mark the first instance of Zimbabwe playing the iconic game. Speaking on the Test series, Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said, "Boxing Day and New Year’s Test matches are iconic cricket fixtures that we are delighted to be adding to our calendar this festive season and we are looking forward to celebrating in style one of the finest traditions in the sport’s long history."

"Before the Test series, scheduled for Bulawayo, we will start off with some T20I and ODI action in Harare to complete a full tour, a clear demonstration of our commitment to improve our game across all formats.

Matches between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are always intense and exciting affairs and we have no doubt the players will once again serve up some great entertainment befitting such a historic tour," he added.

Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Mr Mirwais Ashraf also gave his reactions on the series. "The all-format tour to Zimbabwe is a significant event for us. We have a rich history with Zimbabwe, and playing there has always been challenging, but it’s a challenge I believe the AfghanAtalan can face confidently," Ashraf said.