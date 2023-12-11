Monday, December 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'He looks bulky but...' India's strength & conditioning coach opens up on Rohit Sharma's fitness

'He looks bulky but...' India's strength & conditioning coach opens up on Rohit Sharma's fitness

India skipper Rohit Sharma is often ridiculed for his fitness on social media. Several times it has been reported that he hasn't cleared the yo-to test but India's strength and conditioning coach Ankit Kaliyar though has different views as he compared Rohit's fitness to Virat Kohli's.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: December 11, 2023 12:06 IST
Rohit Sharma
Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

Questons have always raised on Rohit Sharma's fitness as many have alleged him to be not fit enough more often. Perhaps, several times it was reported 'reportedly' that the India skipper didn't clear the yo-yo test. But India's strength & condition coach Ankit Kaliyar has refuted all the rumours and theories around  Rohit's fitness.

According to him, the India captain is as fit as Virat Kohli. This is a huge statement from Ankit as Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers to have ever played the sport. While Ankit admitted that Rohit looks bulky at times but that doesn't have anything to do with his overall fitness according to him.

"Rohit Sharma is a fit player. He has good fitness. He looks a bit bulky but he always passes the Yo-Yo test. He is as fit as Virat Kohli. He looks like he is bulky but we have seen him on the field. His agility and mobility is amazing. He is among the fittest cricketers," he said while speaking to Times of India. Kaliyar also acknowledged Virat Kohli's effort to induct a fitness culture in the team during his tenure as the captain and also termed the former India skipper as the reason behind most of the cricketers from the current Indian team being extremely fit.

"Virat is a leading example when it comes to fitness. He has created a culture of fitness in the team. When your top player is so fit, then you become an example for others. He injects confidence in others. When he was the captain, he ensured everyone remained fit. Fitness was his top parameter in the team. He has created that culture and discipline in the team. That atmosphere was created by Virat bhai and it's a commendable thing. He is the reason why all the Indian players are so fit," Ankit further said.

Related Stories
Pakistan recall senior off-break bowler to replace injured Abrar Ahmed for Perth Test

Pakistan recall senior off-break bowler to replace injured Abrar Ahmed for Perth Test

Sunil Gavaskar lambasts Cricket South Africa over insufficient ground covers

Sunil Gavaskar lambasts Cricket South Africa over insufficient ground covers

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Match 5, BBL|13: North Tasmania Cricket Ground, Launceston Pitch

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Match 5, BBL|13: North Tasmania Cricket Ground, Launceston Pitch

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have currently taken a break from cricket since that fateful night of November 19 when India lost to Australia in the World Cup final. They will be returning to the field for the away Test series against South Africa starting from December 26.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News