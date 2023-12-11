'He looks bulky but...' India's strength & conditioning coach opens up on Rohit Sharma's fitness

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

Questons have always raised on Rohit Sharma's fitness as many have alleged him to be not fit enough more often. Perhaps, several times it was reported 'reportedly' that the India skipper didn't clear the yo-yo test. But India's strength & condition coach Ankit Kaliyar has refuted all the rumours and theories around Rohit's fitness.

According to him, the India captain is as fit as Virat Kohli. This is a huge statement from Ankit as Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers to have ever played the sport. While Ankit admitted that Rohit looks bulky at times but that doesn't have anything to do with his overall fitness according to him.

"Rohit Sharma is a fit player. He has good fitness. He looks a bit bulky but he always passes the Yo-Yo test. He is as fit as Virat Kohli. He looks like he is bulky but we have seen him on the field. His agility and mobility is amazing. He is among the fittest cricketers," he said while speaking to Times of India. Kaliyar also acknowledged Virat Kohli's effort to induct a fitness culture in the team during his tenure as the captain and also termed the former India skipper as the reason behind most of the cricketers from the current Indian team being extremely fit.

"Virat is a leading example when it comes to fitness. He has created a culture of fitness in the team. When your top player is so fit, then you become an example for others. He injects confidence in others. When he was the captain, he ensured everyone remained fit. Fitness was his top parameter in the team. He has created that culture and discipline in the team. That atmosphere was created by Virat bhai and it's a commendable thing. He is the reason why all the Indian players are so fit," Ankit further said.

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have currently taken a break from cricket since that fateful night of November 19 when India lost to Australia in the World Cup final. They will be returning to the field for the away Test series against South Africa starting from December 26.

