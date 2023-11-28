'He has moved on' - PCB director Mohammad Hafeez lifts the lid on Mohammad Amir's Pakistan's future

Follow us on Image Source : PCB/X Mohammad Hafeez.

PCB's director of men's cricket, Mohammad Hafeez has informed that Mohammad Amir has no intentions of making a comeback to international cricket and representing Pakistan at the highest level of the sport. Hafeez made the revelation while addressing reporters during a press conference on Tuesday, November 28.

Hafeez disclosed that he offered Amir to feature in the domestic circuit for Pakistan and perform to script a comeback but the left-arm speedster told him that his days as a Pakistan international are over and "he has moved on".

“I personally called Mohammad Amir and told him that if he wants to play for Pakistan, he is free to take back his retirement and get back in the system. If he performs in domestic, he will be considered purely on the basis on merit. He communicated to me that he had moved on,” Hafeez was quoted as saying in the press conference.

“I reached out to a few other players as well but my demand was the same that they perform in domestic cricket. At the end, you have to respect the player’s decision,” he added.

Amir was one of the most potent pacers of his time and made a strong comeback to international cricket after serving his ban following his involvement in spot-fixing. He represented Pakistan in 36 Test matches and claimed 119 wickets at an average of 30.47. His Test outings included six four-wicket hauls and four five-fors.

His ODI career saw him play 61 games and the 31-year-old managed to snare 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.

Amir played 50 T20Is in his career and picked up 59 wickets at an economy rate of 7.02 before announcing his retirement from ODIs and T20Is in 2020. He had retired from the longest format of the sport back in 2019.

