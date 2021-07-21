Haseeb Hameed celebrates England return with a fighting ton in warm-up match against India

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/DURHAM CRICKET Haseeb Hameed of England

England opener Haseeb Hameed, back in the mix after five long years, notched up a hundred on Wednesday to keep his side afloat against India in the three-day warm-up match. Hameed struck 14 fours on his way to 100 off 228 deliveries.

Hameed has also been included in England's 17-member mix for the first two Tests against India, slated to begin from August 4th at Trent Bridge. The 24-year-old was dubbed as 'Baby Boycs' during his teenage years for his defensive game resembling English great Geoffrey Boycott.

Hameed last Test was against India in 2016 at Mohali. The right-hander had fared well during the tour, scoring 219 runs at an average of over 43 in three Tests.

For India, Umesh Yadav plucked three while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja picked a wicket each. The Indian pace trio had an impressive start as they chastened the opposition to 56/4. Hameed then added 75 runs for the fifth wicket with Lyndon James (27).

Earlier in the day, India's first innings folded for 311, lasting just three overs from the day's start. Craig Miles removed Jasprit Bumrah and finished with figures of 4/45 after KL Rahul stole the limelight on the opening day.

The Karnataka batsman recorded 101 to make his case for a spot in India's playing XI for the first Test against England. While Rahul registered a three-figure score, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also scored 75 to aid the Indian middle-order's rescue act.