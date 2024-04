Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hardik Pandya.

The Mumbai police have arrested Hardik Pandya's stepbrother, Vaibhav Pandya, for allegedly defrauding the star cricketer and his brother Krunal of approx. INR 4.3 crore in a business collaboration.

As per a report published by the Times of India, the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police mentioned that Vaibhav allegedly cheated both Hardik and Krunal of around INR 4.3 crore. The arrest has been made based on the charges of cheating and forgery.

