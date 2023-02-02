Hardik Pandya reflects on his captaincy style; says, 'if I go down, I will go down on my terms'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hardik Pandya took 4 wickets and scored 30 runs in the series decider.

India's captain Hardik Pandya emphasized his captaincy approach during a post-match presentation after leading India to a win against New Zealand in the third T20I. He stated that he keeps things simple and follows his instincts.

Hardik played a crucial role in India's victory, scoring 30 runs in 17 deliveries and becoming India's top bowler with figures of 4-16. He mentioned that he doesn't have a fixed strategy, but instead, he evaluates the situation and goes with his gut feeling. He added that if he fails, he will fail on his own terms.

"To be honest, I always play the game like this (On doing things out of the box). I try to read what is required, not have preconceived ideas. In my captaincy, I look to keep it simple and back my gut. I have a simple rule - if I go down, I will go down on my terms."

Despite receiving the Player of the Series award, Hardik credited the success to the support staff. "I don't mind winning (man of the series award), but there were so many performances here that were exceptional. This Man of the Series and trophy goes out to the whole support staff, I'm happy for all of them," he said.

When asked about his decision to bat first, Hardik explained that he wanted to make the decider match a normal game and referenced the IPL 2022 final where he was leading the Gujarat Titans. "We've spoken about taking challenges. When we played the IPL final, we felt the second innings was spicier but on this surface today I wanted to make it a normal game because it was a decider. Hence, we batted first. Hopefully, we can continue performing like this," said Hardik.

Hardik Pandya is being looked at as the potential replacement for Rohit Sharma in white-ball cricket.

Also Read: Budget 2023: Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports allocated highest-ever amount | Know details

(Agency Inputs)

Latest Cricket News