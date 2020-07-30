Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic blessed with baby boy

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARDIKPANDYA93 Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya shared on his official social media profile that he is blessed with a baby boy.

India's leading all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to his official social media profiles to announce that he and Natasa Stankovic are blessed with a baby boy.

His Instagram post read: "We are blessed with our baby boy." The picture showed Pandya holding the hand of the baby. The delivery took place in Vadodara.

The duo had announced in May that they were expecting a third member in the family. He announced the news on his Instagram profile, writing, "Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

The announcement followed Pandya receiving wishes from the cricketing fraternity.

He had earlier announced his engagement with Stankovic on the new year's day of 2020. In a video which was posted on his official social media profiles, Pandya could be seen proposing to the Natasa Stankovic on a yacht, in presence of family and friends.

The Indian all-rounder is expected to return to cricket action in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which will begin on September 19. Pandya has been out of international action since late 2019 due to back injury.

He was set to make a comeback in the Indian jersey with the ODI series against South Africa, but it was called-off midway to the coronavirus outbreak.

Pandya represents Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage