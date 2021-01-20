Harbhajan Singh confirms Chennai Super Kings exit on Twitter

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Harbhajan Singh (second from right) with CSK teammates Suresh Raina (far right), MS Dhoni (jersey no. 7) and Shane Watson.

Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to reveal that he is parting ways with Chennai Super Kings after his contract comes to an end this year.

As my contract comes to an end with @ChennaiIPL, playing for this team was a great experience..beautiful memories made &some great friends which I will remember fondly for years to come..Thank you @ChennaiIPL, management, staff and fans for a wonderful 2years.. All the best..🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 20, 2021

The 40-year-old spinner, who didn't play in last year's IPL over personal reason and opted not to travel to UAE for the tournament, didn't mention if he will be taking part in upcoming IPL auction or not.

Harbhajan, who has more than 700 international wickets to his name, is yet to call it quits from international cricket and hasn't represented India since October 2015.

The veteran off-spinner has also enjoyed an enthralling IPL career with 150 wickets to his name over 12 seasons while playing for five-time champions Mumbai Indians and three-time champions CSK. To his credit, Harbhajan played for MI since team's inception in the inaugural IPL in 2008; winning three titles with them.

He was also the captain of IPL team Mumbai Indians and Punjab for the 2012–13 Ranji Trophy season. Under his captaincy, Mumbai Indians won the 2011 Champions League Twenty20 as well.