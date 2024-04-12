Harbhajan Singh names retired cricketer who comes close to match Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Jasprit Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance is a thing to cherish. The Mumbai Indians speedster gives a nightmare to even the best batters when he is in touch and changes the outcome of the games single-handedly for his team. It was on display in the MI vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash too, when RCB were poised to go big in the death overs of the clash at the Wankhede Stadium.

But the pace merchant came into his own in the 17th over of the first innings, removing the well-set RCB skipper Faf du Plessis for 61 and breaking the 45-run stand with Dinesh Karthik. He then got Mahipal Lomror on the next ball and then two more wickets in his final over. The wicket of Faf was the major blow for RCB in their attempt to score over 200.

Bumrah has given several more star performances for the five-time champions MI. Former MI spinner Harbhajan Singh is in awe of the speedster and has enjoyed his bowling. "To see him bowl from day one and today, there's a huge difference. He's been a great learner of the game. He wants to learn every day, even if he got five wickets today, he'll go back and tomorrow, he'll see the videos of himself and see where he can improve," Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

"And he's so calm, composed. When it comes to pressure situations, no one does better than what he does. People often talk about Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, because it's a batter's game. But, if you talk about the superstars of the game, he's by far I think, the superstar of the IPL.

"He wins games on his day, like nothing. So, how many batters have done that?" he asked.

Harbhajan then named Lasith Malinga as the only bowler who comes close to Bumrah's class. "If you count, like three to four batters, but if you see the bowlers, it's only Bumrah or Malinga across the format.

So, unbelievable. So, the basic thing is he wants to learn and he wants to get better every day. And he's still very humble, very calm, and very, very hardworking. It's a great lesson for all the youngsters. When you're practicing, practice like you're playing the game," he pointed out.