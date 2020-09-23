IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh predicts result of Mumbai Indians vs KKR tie

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Harbhajan Singh.

As Mumbai Indians will look to make a statement of intent against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday after defending champion’s loss to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener, their former star and spinner Harbhajan Singh feels the four-time champions are the massive favourite in the tie played.

Harbhajan, while speaking to Sports Tak, stressed that MI is a side who always learns from their mistake and come back stronger and believes is going to be the case against KKR on Wednesday.

“Mumbai Indians won't be disheartened with the result and they will come back stronger. A champion like MI always comes back stronger after a defeat and as far as I know them, they are a very disciplined side where every player is aware of its role. They are strong paper not just on paper but stronger on the field to ahead of KKR,” he said.

The 40-year-old off-spinner feels that MI skipper Rohit Sharma is a due for a big knock and it’s hard to keep someone like him away from runs for long.

He reminded that Rohit has always enjoyed scoring run against KKR and remembered his century against the Kolkata outfit at the Eden Gardens in 2012, where he smashed unbeaten 109 in just 60 balls.

“Rohit Sharma will look to play a big and captain’s knock against KKR. He has a good track record against them and would like to remember the century he scored at the Eden Gardens.

He also felt that names like Kieron Polland and Suryakumar Yadav have a big role to play for MI in this year’s IPL.

