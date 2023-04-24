Monday, April 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: From Bollywood celebrities to cricketers, wishes flood in for legend
Live now

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: From Bollywood celebrities to cricketers, wishes flood in for legend

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: A lot of celebrities and current and former cricketers are wishing Sachin Tendulkar on social media.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: April 24, 2023 8:24 IST
Sachin Tendulkar
Image Source : GETTY Sachin Tendulkar

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: From Bollywood celebrities to cricketers, wishes flood in for legend

Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 50th birthday today and the wishes are flooding in for the legendary cricketer. He is currently with the Mumbai Indians as mentor in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. A lot of wishes are coming in for Tendulkar on his special day and we list it out here for you all the wishes from Politicians, Bollywood celebrities to the current and former cricketers:

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News