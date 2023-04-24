Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: From Bollywood celebrities to cricketers, wishes flood in for legend
Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 50th birthday today and the wishes are flooding in for the legendary cricketer. He is currently with the Mumbai Indians as mentor in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. A lot of wishes are coming in for Tendulkar on his special day and we list it out here for you all the wishes from Politicians, Bollywood celebrities to the current and former cricketers: