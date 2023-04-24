Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: A gigantic career in numbers

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his landmark 50th birthday on today. The man continues to be on the top of the list of many cricket fans and the wishes are flooding in for him on his special day. He might have stopped playing cricket almost a decade ago, but his knocks for India are still fresh in the minds of fans. Sachin dedicated 24 years of his life serving Indian cricket and scaled some unimaginable numbers.

Here's a look at his career:

Sachin Tendulkar played a whopping 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and 96 T20 matches (1 for India and 78 in IPL) in his career.

He scored a total of 34357 runs in his international career and undoubtedly, is at the top of the list in this aspect.

Sachin hit a mammoth 100 international centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs) in his career.

He was not behind in IPL either scoring one century against Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

Overall, Sachin Tendulkar played 78 IPL matches, all for Mumbai Indians, scoring 2334 runs at an average of 33.83 and a strike rate of close to 120 with 13 half-centuries to his name as well.

The master blaster was an excellent spinner too and picked 201 wickets while donning the Indian jersey. He accounted for 46 scalps in Tests, 154 in ODIs and 1 wicket in the only T20I he played for India. Overall, he picked up 274 wickets in his professional career.

Sachin Tendulkar scored a whopping 50,192 runs in his professional career. He smashed 25396 runs in First-class cricket, 21999 runs in List A cricket and has so far mustered 2797 runs in all T20 cricket. With the man still playing a T20 league for retired cricketers, expect the numbers to go up every year.

Sachin managed to hit a gigantic 4076 fours (2058 in Tests, 2016 in ODIs and 2 in T20Is) in his international career.

Sachin Tendulkar faced 52764 deliveries in his career (includes Tests, ODIs, T20Is and IPL).

He has scored 246 fifties in his professional career so far. The number can increase if he continues to play T20 league for retired cricketers.

Sachin Tendulkar won 76 Player of the Match awards for India in his career.

He also won 20 Player of the Series awards while donning the India jersey during his career that spanned over 24 years.

