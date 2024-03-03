Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper Robin Minz suffers minor bike accident

Follow us on Image Source : FRANCIS XAVIER MINZ Robin Minz and his family.

Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper batter Robin Minz on Saturday met with a minor accident after his bike came into contact with another bike. Minz was picked by Gujarat Titans for a sum of Rs 3.6 Crore by the 2022 champions Gujarat Titans.

Minz was on his way back home when suffered the accident. He was riding his bike, which came in contact with another bike which led to loss of control of the vehicle. He has picked minor bruises and is recovering at a local hospital in Ranchi. "Yes. He is fine. It is just minor bruises and nothing serious. He is recovering well," Francis told PTI.

A Jharkhand State Cricket Association official also provided an update on the GT star. "We have been told that his bike has been damaged a bit but Minz is under no danger and he should be out of hospital very soon," a JSCA official informed.

Minz was recently seen in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy for his side Jharkhand in the quarterfinal against Karnataka. The gloveman also made 137 runs for his state side, which eventually went down due to the first-innings deficit.

Minz was roped in by GT in the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai for 3.6 Crore with the likes of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians also going behind the batter initially. His base price was kept at 20 lakh, which went up by multiple folds before being picked by the 2022 champions.

He was scheduled to join the GT camp as the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League is less than 20 days away from now. However, his pre-IPL camp joining would be now delayed following his accident.