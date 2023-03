Follow us on Image Source : PTI RCB vs GG

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered loss by 11 runs to Gujarat Giants in the 6th match of the Women's Premier League on Wednesday. While Gujarat won the first match of their campaign, the Royal Challengersare yet to open their account in the tournament. With the win, Team Gujarat have jumped to the fourth place and Bangalore have slipped on the fifth position in the points table.

