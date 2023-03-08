ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin suffers loss of 6 points, shares top spot with this bowler

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ashwin in action

India's spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin suffered a loss in rating points in the Test rankings released by ICC on Wednesday. As a result, England fast bowler James Anderson has benefited in the Test bowlers rankings. Ashwin and Anderson share the top spot in the standings now.

On March 1, Anderson was replaced at the top position by Ashwin, but the star seamer has again reclaimed the spot along with Ashwin. Ashwin lost six rating points after taking four wickets in the third Test against Australia in Indore and is now at par with Anderson with a total of 859 points.

Australia captain Pat Cummins has managed to finish third despite missing the last game with 849 points. India's Ravindra Jadeja and Australia's spinner Nathan Lyon are also present in the top 10. While Jadeja is ranked eighth in the bowlers' list in the Test rankings. Nathan Lyon is ranked 9th with 769 rating points. Nathan has reached the ninth position with five places after taking 11 wickets in the third Test match against India.

India's fourth Test against Australia is important

The fourth Test match between India and Australia is very important for Team India. India will have to win this match to seal the berth of the World Test Championship final. If they fail to do so, their fate will be decided on the basis of the results of the series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The Australian team has qualified for the WTC final. In such a situation, one of the teams in India or Sri Lanka can go to the final.

