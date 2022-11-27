Guinness Book of World Records registers Narendra Modi Stadium's name for 'THIS' mammoth feat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Narendra Modi Stadium in Guinness Book!

The World's highly popular and renowned book of registering World records, the Guinness Book of World Records has registered the name of India's Narendra Modi Stadium. The Stadium, which was earlier known as the Motera Stadium has a capacity of 110,000 people. It is the largest Cricket stadium in the World in terms of capacity and is ahead of Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground in the same tally.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday shared the achievement that the Stadium has achieved through his tweet. He informed, "Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic IPL final at GCAMotera's magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible."

The IPL 2022 final witnessed Gujarat Titans locking horns against Rajasthan Royals. Both the teams were led by Indian players as Hardik Pandya led the Titans' charge, while Sanju Samson captained the Royals. The final was one by Gujarat Titans, who won India's cash-rich tournament on the first attempt. Titans won the match after chasing the target of 131 with 7 wickets in hand. For the home team, Shubman Gill was the top run scorer while Hardik Pandya scalped the most wickets in the match for his team. Gill scored an unbeaten 45, while Pandya took 3 wickets. The Titans' captain was awarded the player of the match award. For the Royals, Jos Buttler topped the scoring sheets as he scored 39. Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

The Stadium hosted only two matches in the IPL 2022. Apart from the final, the stadium hosted Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match was comprehensively won by Rajasthan as they chased down RCB's 158-run target with 7 wickets in hand in the 19th over. Opening batter Buttler went on to smash an unbeaten hundred and single-handedly took the match away from Faf du Plessis' side. In the bowling, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy starred as they picked three wickets each

