GT vs SRH: Why Vijay Shankar is not playing for Gujarat in game against Hyderabad? Pandya reveals reason

GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad square off against each other in the 62nd match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT are table toppers and have one foot in the playoffs, while SRH are in ninth and are on the verge of elimination. Meanwhile, in their 13th match against SRH, Gujarat made a few key changes.

They made Dasun Shanaka make his IPL debut and brought him in for Alzarri Joseph. GT have also gone back to Yash Dayal and Sai Sudharsan as Vijay Shankar is out of the team.

Why Vijay Shankar is not playing in GT vs SRH clash?

GT skipper Hardik Pandya opened on the exclusion of Vijay Shankar from the team. He stated that Shankar got hit in the nets and is out of the team. "It is a new wicket, we would have liked to field here. A couple of forced changes for us. Shankar got hit by a ball in the net yesterday, Sai comes in. Also, Shanaka makes his debut and also Yash Dayal is back for us," Pandya said at the toss.

Shankar has played in 10 games in IPL 2023. He has scored 234 runs batting in the middle order and has two fifties to his name. His highest score is 63* in the season.

GT's Playing XI:

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

SRH's Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan

