Advertisement
  News
  Sports
  Cricket
GT vs PBKS: Shashank Singh's heroics guide Punjab Kings to thrilling win over Gujarat Titans

GT vs PBKS: Shubman Gill registered the highest score of the IPL 2024 by smashing 89* off 48 balls and Sai Sudharsan contributed a quick 33 runs to help Gujarat Titans post 199 against Punjab Kings at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2024 23:29 IST
Shashank Singh and Jitesh Sharma against GT in the IPL 2024
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Shashank Singh and Jitesh Sharma against GT in the IPL 2024

Punjab Kings pulled off a sensational comeback to beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Captain Shubman Gill registered the highest score of IPL 2024 by smashing 89 runs off 48 balls as the hosts posted a challenging 199/4 while batting first. But Shashank Singh's sensational 61* off 29 balls knock and impact sub Ashutosh Sharma's late cameo helped PBKS emerge victorious in the last-over thriller.

A win boosted Punjab Kings to the fifth position in the points table with four points in four games while Gujarat slipped a place down to sixth spot with two defeats in their opening four games. 

Punjab Kings elected to bowl first after winning the toss and drafted Sikandar Raza in the place of Liam Livingstone. Gujarat Titans were also forced to make a change with Kane Williamson replacing David Miller in the playing eleven.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

More to follow...

