Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chennai bring first impact player in IPL 2023

GT vs CSK IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on Friday introduced the first impact player of the Indian Premier League. CSK finished on 178/7 in 20 overs as Ruturaj Gaikwad guided the team to a decent total in the season opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After the first innings, CSK swapped a player from their playing XI.

Chennai replaced Ambati Rayudu with Tushar Deshpande in the team in the second innings of the game.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News