'Go tell Rohit Sharma...': Anil Kumble urges Yashasvi Jaiswal to be after Indian captain to let him bowl

Image Source : REUTERS/GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has worked on his leg-spin a bit in the last couple of seasons is yet to roll his arm over in the ongoing England series

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in scintillating form in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. Having smashed a couple of double hundreds in the series already, the 22-year-old has ensured that he isn't going anywhere as far as the Test team is concerned. However, despite his form, former India spinner Anil Kumble had one special request for Jaiswal. Kumble, one of the best leg-spinners in the world to ever grace the game, urged Jaiswal to continue working on his leg-spin and even nudge skipper Rohit Sharma to let him bowl a few overs.

Jaiswal, who smashed an unbeaten 214 in the third Test against England in Rajkot, played a crucial role in his side's 434-run win. The left-handed batter also bowls leg-spin occasionally and was seen rolling his arm over in the training on Day 3 morning when India took field sans R Ashwin to increase the hosts' bowling options if it had come down to that.

Speaking to Jaiswal on JioCinema after the end of the third Test, Kumble said, "Well done on your batting. But one thing that I have seen which I want you to continue as well is that you have a natural leg spin. Yes, and action. So don't give up on that. Because you never know when that will come in handy. know you've had a back spasm, but when you're working so much on it. Go tell the skipper to give a few overs.

Jaiswal replied saying that captain Rohit has told him to be ready to bowl anytime in the series and hence, he is continuing his training for the same. "I'm always going and bowling, bowling and bowling. He (Rohit) told me to be ready, and I said yes I am ready," Jaiswal responded.

Jaiswal stitched an unbeaten 172-run partnership with his Mumbai teammate Sarfaraz Khan off just 158 balls as the young duo ripped apart England's bowling attack helping India take a massive lead of 556 runs.