Glenn Maxwell, Tim Southee break all-time records for their national sides during NZ vs AUS 1st T20I

Glenn Maxwell and Tim Southee have shattered all-time records for their national sides during the first T20I between Australia and New Zealand. The two teams are taking on each other as preparations for the T20 World Cup 2024 are on full tilt at Kiwis' home. With power hitters aplenty in both sides, the first encounter lived up to the billing with the Aussies finding just enough to script a thrilling win at Sky Stadium, Wellington on the last ball.

Tim David powered the Aussies to a last-ball win as the visitors chased down the highest-ever total at this venue - 216. Not only this, two stalwarts of these two sides went on to create all-time records for their teams. Maxwell and Southee have created records for the highest T20I appearances for Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

Maxwell featured in his 104th T20I game and went past the Australian record held by Aaron Finch of 103 matches in the format. Meanwhile, Southee also holds bragging rights for most appearances by a New Zealand player with his 123rd appearance in the format, going past Martin Guptill's record of 123 caps. A fast bowler achieving the feat speaks volumes of his fitness.

Most T20Is played for Australia:

Glenn Maxwell: 104 matches

Aaron Finch: 103 matches

David Warner: 103 matches

Matthew Wade: 83 matches

Adam Zampa: 78 matches

Most T20Is played for New Zealand:

Tim Southee: 123 matches

Martin Guptill: 122 matches

Ish Sodhi: 110 matches

Ross Taylor: 102 matches

Mitchell Santner: 98 matches

Australia have managed to edge past New Zealand in the opening T20I with a special Tim David show. The visitors needed 16 runs off the last over and Tim Southee was hardly missing his mark. He gave just four runs in the first three balls and the Aussies needed 12 off the final three balls. David, tailor-made for such situations, slammed a six, took a brace and then hit the winning four on the final ball to take his side home.

The second T20I of the series will take place at Eden Park, Auckland on February 23, followed by the final one at the same venue the very next day