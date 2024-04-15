Glenn Maxwell injury update: Will RCB star play in crucial clash against SRH? Check latest update

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Glenn Maxwell.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have made a miserable start to the ongoing Indian Premier League. The Faf du Plessis-led side has managed only one win in its first six games and is now staring down the barrel of an exit before the playoffs. They suffered another blow when Glenn Maxwell picked up a thumb issue during the clash against Mumbai Indians last week on Thursday.

According to multiple media reports, the Australian all-rounder picked a thumb injury after being hit while fielding in the second innings. He went for a couple of scans too, RCB's team director Mo Bobat confirmed recently. The director has also provided an update on the Aussie all-rounder ahead of their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, April 15.

"Maxi has had a couple of scans, and he's okay at the minute. So, there's no injury concerns. He's going to practice today and get more of a feel," Bobat said in the pre-match press conference ahead of RCB's clash against SRH.

Maxwell has been having a poor season, especially with the bat. He has made only 32 runs from the six innings at an average of 5.33 with three ducks making it worse for him. But Bobat has backed the Australian World Cup winner to come good.

"He's disappointed. He obviously has high standards and has a very, very impressive 12 to 24 months. He's in our plans, and is an important part of our batting lineup. So, up until now, we're trying to support him as best as we can and help him find his best form," Bobat added on Maxwell. If RCB decided to rest Maxwell, they can bring Cameron Green, who was dropped from the team when Will Jacks was handed his maiden IPL cap against MI.

RCB were handed a beating by Mumbai Indians in their sixth match and despite scoring 196, they were steamrolled by the five-time champions in just 15.3 overs. Their bowling looks completely out of form, while there is not much to celebrate in the batting department too barring Virat Kohli. The former RCB skipper is the leading-run scorer in the tournament so far with 319 runs to his name in those six games.

But he has hardly got support from the others. Apart from Kohli's two fifties and a hundred, there have been only three fifty-plus scores from the RCB batters and all three of those came in the clash against MI when Kohli had a rare off day.

They are up against a power-packed batting unit of Sunrisers and would be wary of the threat the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen bring with them. Sooner than later, RCB need to find winning ways if they have to stay in the hunt for the playoffs.