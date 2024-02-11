AUS vs WI: Glenn Maxwell equals Rohit Sharma's world record with blistering century against West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, PTI Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma.

Australia's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell smashed a blistering century in the AUS vs WI 2nd T20I to equal Rohit Sharma's world record at Adelaide Oval. Continuing his rich vein of form, Maxwell scored a 50-ball hundred to get to his 5th T20I ton.

The Aussie star has now the joint-most centuries in T20Is - 5 as he matched Rohit in this elite list. Maxwell was in his element against West Indies as he smoked eight sixes and 12 boundaries in a blistering 120-run unbeaten knock. He hit Alzarri Joseph for a 109m six over cow corner. On the back of his thunderous ton, the Aussies got to a massive total of 241, their fourth-highest in T20I cricket.

Most centuries in T20Is:

Rohit Sharma - 5 in 143 inns

Glenn Maxwell - 5 in 94 inns

Suryakumar Yadav - 4 in 57 inns

Babar Azam - 3 in 103 inns

Colin Munro - 3 in 62 inns

Sabawoon Davizi - 3 in 31 inns

Notably, all of Maxwell's T20I tons have come while he has been unbeaten. His first century came in September 2016 against Sri Lanka when he scored 145*. His second ton was an unbeaten 103* against England in February 2018. Maxwell scored 113* vs India in February 2019 and then 104* vs the same opponent in November 2023.

Maxwell has also shattered Suryakumar Yadav's record of highest score batting at number 4 in T20I cricket. Before this, India's Surya had put a score of 117 in July 2022 against England in Nottingham. Maxwell has returned to the side after missing the ODI leg of the series against West Indies. He was rested from ODIs in the series that Australia went on to register a 3-0 clean sweep.

Australia's Playing XI:

David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies Playing XI:

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph