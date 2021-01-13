Cheat or not: Full video of Steve Smith scuffing off Pant's guard calls for fresh perspective

Image Source : TWITTER Screenshots from the new Steve Smith scuffing off crease video.

Steve Smith had to endure a lot of criticism recently for allegedly scuffing off Rishabh Pant's guard during the third Test in Sydney when the Indian wicket-keeper batsman played a swashbuckling 118-ball 97 innings to put the hosts under threat.

The innings eventually played its role in frustrating the Aussies of a win after battered and bruised Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin guided India to safety by batting the entire final session in the thrilling draw, after which criticism for the 31-year-old Aussie star for his antics immediately followed.

However, a recent longer video of the same incident has raised new questions if people were too quick to judge Smith's actions.

Full video of Steve Smith incident 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/wQRmaLMNWR — middle stump (@middlestump4) January 12, 2021

The controversy erupted on Monday after a video from the stump cam started making rounds on the social media which suggested Smith scuffed off Pant's guard after shadow batting at the crease for few seconds.

The behaviour didn't sit well with fans and cricket experts alike including big names like Virender Sehwag and Michael Vaughan, who looked down upon the star Aussie batsman.

However, a recent and longer video surfacing on the social media has called for a fresh perspective as the one minute 42 seconds video suggests that Smith went to the crease for shadow batting after the groundstaff draw a fresh crease during the drink's break; raising the question if Smith really was scuffing off the crease of Pant.