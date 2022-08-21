From most successful team in history of Asia Cup to most successful player, here's everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam

The Asia Cup 2022 started with the qualifier matches with Hong Kong defeating Singapore by 8 wickets in the opening match. The qualifiers are being played between four teams in Oman. On the other hand, the main round matches are going to begin in UAE on 27 August. The Asia Cup will mainly be played between a total of 6 teams.

With the upcoming T20 World Cup in sight, Asia Cup is important for all the teams in terms of preparation.

Let's know the answers to all the questions related to Asia Cup, since its beginning:

When and where was the Asia Cup played for the first time? Who won the title?

The first edition of the Asia Cup was in the year 1984. It was organized in the UAE. There were three teams that participated back then. On the basis of round robin, the Indian team was on top of the points table by winning both their matches and on this basis Team India got the title of champion.

When was the previous Asia Cup played?

The Asia Cup was last played in the UAE in the year 2018. In this edition, the Indian team won the title by beating Bangladesh by three wickets in the final. This tournament was played in the ODI format.

How many times has the Asia Cup been held in T20 format?

In the year 2016, the Asia Cup was organized in the shortest format of the game for the first time. It was organized in Bangladesh. In that year's tournament, Team India defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets in the final.

Which is the most successful team in Asia Cup?

Talking about the most successful teams in Asia Cup, the Indian team has won the Asia Cup a total of 7 times. After India, Sri Lanka won this title the most number of times. At the same time, Pakistan's team has managed to win this title twice. Other teams have not won a single Asia Cup yet.

How many times have India-Pakistan clashed in Asia Cup?

India and Pakistan have faced each other 14 times in the Asia Cup from 1984 to 2018. There was no result in one match. In the remaining 13 matches, India won eight matches and Pakistan won five matches.

Who is the most successful player in the Asia Cup?

Talking about the most successful players of the Asia Cup, Sanath Jayasuriya of Sri Lanka has been the most successful batsman scoring 1220 runs in 25 matches. On the other hand, Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga has been the most successful bowler with 29 wickets in just 14 matches at an average of 20.55.

What are the qualification rules for the final of the Asia Cup 2022?

In the main round, the teams are divided into 2 groups. Each team will play one match against the other teams in their group.

After this, the teams finishing in the top 2 in both groups will go to the Super-4. In Super-4, each team has to play one match against the rest of the team.

In these teams, the top-2 team will go to the final. The final of the Asia Cup will be played on September 11.

