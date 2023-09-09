Former RCB coach joins Lucknow Super Giants, completes star-studded 7-member Justin Langer-led support staff

Follow us on Image Source : RCB TWITTER S Sriram will join Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) announced their star-studded coaching staff ahead of the 2024 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) with the addition of Sridharan Sriram, the former Indian cricketer and a seasoned coach all across the world. Sriram, who has been in coaching since 2015 has had stints with Australia and Bangladesh in international cricket and more popularly with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL.

Sriram will complete the 7-member support staff led by the new head coach Justin Langer with former India opener Gautam Gambhir staying on as the global mentor of the Super Giants franchise. Other names include Morne Morkel as the pace-bowling coach, Jonty Rhodes as the fielding coach, Pravin Tambe as the spin-bowling coach and Vijay Dahiya being the other assistant coach apart from Sriram.

On Sriram's appointment, an LSG release said, “Sridharan Sriram brings with him extensive coaching experience. In his tenure with the Bangladesh men’s national T-20 team, he skilfully led them to secure two remarkable victories in the Super-12s of the (2022) T-20 World Cup. RPSG Sports and Lucknow Super Giants are thrilled to welcome the seasoned coach and looking forward to an exciting journey ahead!”

Super Giants were the first franchise to announce their new head coach. After LSG, Royal Challengers Bangalore roped in their ex-head coach Andy Flower, who is one of the most successful coaches around the world with several T20 titles including in PSL, the Hundred and Ashes wins with England from 2009-2013. Apart from these two, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who finished last in the 10-team tournament, also parted ways with Brian Lara and appointed Daniel Vettori as their new head coach.

Lucknow Super Giants, one of the new teams have done well so far in the two seasons of IPL, qualifying for the playoffs in both seasons. Erstwhile head coach Andy Flower's stint came to an end and the Super Giants will hope that they can go better than their two eliminator finishes under Langer's leadership, who is known to be a hard taskmaster.

