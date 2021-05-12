Former pacer RP Singh loses father to COVID-19

Image Source : TWITTER File photos of RP Singh (left) and father Shiv Prasad Singh.

Former Indian pacer RP Singh, who has also been an India TV expert during the IPL 2021, lost his father Shiv Prasad Singh, who passed away after battling COVID-19 on Wednesday. The retired Indian cricketer took to Twitter to share the news.

"It is with deepest grief and sadness we inform the passing away of my father, Mr Shiv Prasad Singh. He left for his heavenly abode on 12th May after suffering from Covid. We request you to keep my beloved father in your thoughts and prayers. RIP Papa," RP Singh wrote.

The 2007 T20 World Cup winner represented India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is before retiring in 2018.

This is the third time this week that such heartbreaking news came from the cricket fraternity with Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya and Indian veteran spinner Piyush Chawla also lost their fathers to COVID-19.

Notably, only on Monday, RP Singh had condoled the demise of his former India teammate Chawla's father. The left-spinner lost his father Pramod due to Covid-19.