  5. For first time in T20 history, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru game witnesses rare milestone

Mumbai Indians registered their second win in a row as they outclassed Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 25th match of IPL 2024. MI chased down 197 runs with ease as Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav hit blistering half-tons before Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma gave the finishing touches.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: April 12, 2024 7:17 IST
Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli.
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli.

Mumbai Indians steamrolled Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League to register their second win on the trot. Led by half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, the hosts thrashed RCB at the Wankhede Stadium to gather more momentum after a poor start to the season. Meanwhile, the game witnessed a never-before-seen record in the history of T20 cricket.

A rare milestone unfolded at the Wankhede in the first innings when RCB made 196 featuring three half-centuries and Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul. RCB smashed 196 as Faf du Plessis (61), Rajat Patidar (50) and Dinesh Karthik (53) powered the visitors with hit fifties. 

However, Bumrah applied some breaks at the death with his fifer and mingy figures of 5/21 in his four overs. Notably, this became the first-ever instance of three batters getting to over fifty runs and a bowler taking a fifer in the same innings in the 21-year-old history of T20 cricket.

While the first T20I match was played between New Zealand and Australia on 17th February 2005, the first-ever T20 game took place on 13th June 2003, which is nearly 21 years from now. 

After suffering three consecutive losses to start their IPL campaign, the five-time champions have made it two-in-two in their next games, both at home. They defeated Delhi Capitals to revive their campaign in a run-scoring fest at Wankhede before getting one more over rivals RCB.

This time, Suryakumar Yadav showed his flexes on his return to competitive cricket, hitting 17-ball hundred and 52 from 19 overall. Ishan Kishan provided the early impetus with a 34-ball 69-run knock. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma powered with the finishing touches to take MI home with 7 wickets in hand and 27 balls to spare.

MI have now defeated Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium for six straight times. RCB's last win at the venue came way back in May 2015.

