Five records Rohit Sharma shattered in Dharamsala with 12th Test century

India captain Rohit Sharma was at his fluent best in the first session on day two of the ongoing Dharamsala Test as he shattered and levelled numerous records on his way to a magnificent hundred.
Rohit was involved in an impressive 104-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal on day one before an ambitious stroke brought curtains to the latter's stay in the middle of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium (HPCA) at an individual score of 57 off just 58 balls.
While Jaiswal missed a golden opportunity to cash in on a good batting deck, the veteran India batter was in no mood to throw it away.
Rohit stitched 31 runs for the second wicket alongside Shubman Gill before the two on-field umpires called stumps on day one.
The Team India skipper started day two with no half-measures and consolidated his team's position in the fixture.
Rohit reached his three-figure mark with a single off Tom Hartley in the mid-wicket region and brought his 12th Test career ton.
Here are the records that Rohit Sharma completed during his century:
- Rohit Sharma has surpassed David Warner of Australia in terms of most runs scored in international cricket. Rohit now has 18820 runs to his credit whereas Warner has aggregated 18817 runs thus far.
- Rohit now has more Test tons (9 hundreds) in the World Test Championship history than Babar Azam (8 centuries). He has now equalled Steve Smith's tally of nine tons.
- Rohit has levelled Rahul Dravid in terms of the most international centuries (48 centuries) scored by Indian batters.
- Rohit has now walked past Chris Gayle in terms of most international tons scored as an opener. Gayle scored 42 hundreds in his playing career as an opener and Rohit has 43 now to his credit.
- Rohit has equalled Sunil Gavaskar's record for scoring the most Test tons (4 centuries) as an India opener against England.