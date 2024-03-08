Five records Rohit Sharma shattered in Dharamsala with 12th Test century

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma.

India captain Rohit Sharma was at his fluent best in the first session on day two of the ongoing Dharamsala Test as he shattered and levelled numerous records on his way to a magnificent hundred.

Rohit was involved in an impressive 104-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal on day one before an ambitious stroke brought curtains to the latter's stay in the middle of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium (HPCA) at an individual score of 57 off just 58 balls.

While Jaiswal missed a golden opportunity to cash in on a good batting deck, the veteran India batter was in no mood to throw it away.

Rohit stitched 31 runs for the second wicket alongside Shubman Gill before the two on-field umpires called stumps on day one.

The Team India skipper started day two with no half-measures and consolidated his team's position in the fixture.

Rohit reached his three-figure mark with a single off Tom Hartley in the mid-wicket region and brought his 12th Test career ton.

Here are the records that Rohit Sharma completed during his century: