First time in 37 years! Tim Southee creates unique record with his bowling on Day 1 in BAN vs NZ Test

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee might be having a tough tour of Bangladesh as Test captain. But in terms of records, the man is creating and breaking them with his batting and bowling. Only days after surpassing Viv Richards in the list of players to hit most sixes in Test cricket, Southee is once again in the headlines for his superb bowling in the first innings of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh.

The visitors bowled superbly to skittle Bangladesh for just 172 runs in the first innings after losing the toss. While the spinners dominated the proceedings, Southee picked up one wicket while not conceding a single run in the entire innings as he sent down 5.2 overs. He picked up the last wicket of the innings sending back Shoriful Islam to end with the analyses that read - 5.2-5-0-1. Keeping his lines tight, the Kiwi captain didn't concede even a run to become only the seventh bowler in Test cricket's rich history.

Perhaps, Southee became the first bowler with such crazy feat since 1986. Peter Sleep of Australia was the last bowler to not concede a single run against England 37 years ago in Adelaide. Among seven bowlers to achieve this special feat, three are Indian players - Madan Lal, Bapu Nadkarni and Vijay Hazare. Moreover, Southee is only the third bowler in Test cricket history to pick up a wicket while not conceding a run. Nadkarni and John Wardle were the other two bowlers with this distinction.

Players to not concede a single run in entire Test innings (min 30 balls bowled)

Players Bowling Analyses Year and opposition Tim Southee (New Zealand) 5.2 - 5 - 0 - 1 2023 vs Bangladesh Peter Sleep (Australia) 5 - 5- 0 - 0 1986 vs England Madan Lal (India) 4 - 4 - 0 - 1 (8-ball overs) 1976 vs New Zealand Bapu Nadkarni (India) 6.1 - 6 - 0 - 1 1962 vs England John Wardle (England) 5 - 5 - 0 - 0 1955 vs New Zealand Vijay Hazare (India) 5 - 5 - 0 - 0 1951 vs England John Goddard (West Indies) 6.1 - 6 - 0 - 0 1950 vs England

As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand found themselves in trouble in response to Bangladesh's 172. The visitors ended the opening day of the Test match at 55/5 as a total of 15 wickets fell in the entire day's play. Southee will now require to bat as well in order to take his team closer to the opposition's first innings total as well.

