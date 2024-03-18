Monday, March 18, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'Feels good to be back': Virat Kohli joins RCB camp ahead of IPL 2024

'Feels good to be back': Virat Kohli joins RCB camp ahead of IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to face defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening game of IPL 2024. With the women's team winning the WPL trophy under Smriti Mandhana's captaincy, all eyes will be on Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis this season.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2024 17:14 IST
Virat Kohli, IPL 2024
Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp four days ahead of the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. They are scheduled to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the start of their campaign at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and Kohli's arrival must have certainly boosted the morale of the dressing room.

For the unversed, Kohli has been away from all the action since playing in the T20I series against Afghanistan. He missed the entire five-match Test series against England which India won 4-1 after losing the first Test in Hyderabad. During the series, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby boy Akaay. All this while, Kohli was away from the limelight and in London as he returned to India only on Sunday (March 17) as he was spotted at Mumbai airport.

Meanwhile, Kohli is also excited to be back to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and is excited to make a comeback as well. "It's really good to be back, firstly, playing cricket and just starting off the IPL. Always excited to come back to Bangalore for the start of the IPL season. Similar emotions, similar feeling. I haven't been off the media radar, can say I have been into normalcy for two months. I am pretty happy to be back and pretty excited and I hope all the fans are excited as well," Kohli said in the video posted.

Related Stories
Suryakumar Yadav injury update: MI head coach opens up on key batters' availability for IPL 2024

Suryakumar Yadav injury update: MI head coach opens up on key batters' availability for IPL 2024

'I can only control the controllable': Hardik Pandya on facing backlash over MI captaincy change

'I can only control the controllable': Hardik Pandya on facing backlash over MI captaincy change

3 CSK players who are injured ahead of IPL 2024 opener against RCB

3 CSK players who are injured ahead of IPL 2024 opener against RCB

Kohli was also in the news on the night of the Women's Premier league (WPL) final as he did a video call to congratulate the RCB team for winning the second edition under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana. The pressure will now be on the men's team to double the joy for the fans by winning the IPL for the first time in 17 years.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement