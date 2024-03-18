'Feels good to be back': Virat Kohli joins RCB camp ahead of IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp four days ahead of the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. They are scheduled to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the start of their campaign at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and Kohli's arrival must have certainly boosted the morale of the dressing room.

For the unversed, Kohli has been away from all the action since playing in the T20I series against Afghanistan. He missed the entire five-match Test series against England which India won 4-1 after losing the first Test in Hyderabad. During the series, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby boy Akaay. All this while, Kohli was away from the limelight and in London as he returned to India only on Sunday (March 17) as he was spotted at Mumbai airport.

Meanwhile, Kohli is also excited to be back to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and is excited to make a comeback as well. "It's really good to be back, firstly, playing cricket and just starting off the IPL. Always excited to come back to Bangalore for the start of the IPL season. Similar emotions, similar feeling. I haven't been off the media radar, can say I have been into normalcy for two months. I am pretty happy to be back and pretty excited and I hope all the fans are excited as well," Kohli said in the video posted.

Kohli was also in the news on the night of the Women's Premier league (WPL) final as he did a video call to congratulate the RCB team for winning the second edition under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana. The pressure will now be on the men's team to double the joy for the fans by winning the IPL for the first time in 17 years.