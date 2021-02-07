Ezra Moseley, former Windies pacer, dies in accident

Image Source : CRICKET WEST INDIES File photo of Ezra Moseley (left).

Former West Indies fast bowler Ezra Moseley, has died at the age of 63 after he met with a road accident.

Moseley was struck by a car on Saturday while riding his bicycle in Christ Church, near Bridgetown, and was pronounced dead at the scene in his native Barbados, ESPNcricinfo quoted local reports as saying.

Moseley played two Test matches against England in 1990 and also nine ODIs between 1990 and 1991.

"It has come as a shock to hear of the passing of Ezra Moseley, earlier today, with the tragic news coming out of Barbados," Cricket West Indies director of cricket, Jimmy Adams, said in a statement. "The entire CWI family are deeply saddened. Ezra was one of our region's premier fast bowlers from the late '70s through the '80s and into the early '90s, when he went on to play for the West Indies after playing professionally in the Caribbean, England and South Africa.

"After his playing day were over, Ezra continued to serve cricket in the region by coaching at the junior levels in Barbados and moving into positions with our international women's team. On behalf of CWI I want to extend our sincere condolences to his family and let them know they are in our thoughts and prayers at this time," he added.

Moseley had an outstanding professional career with Glamorgan in English County cricket and in South Africa for Eastern Province and Northern Transvaal.

Overall, he played 76 matches and took 279 wickets at an average of 23.31 runs per wicket. He also took 102 wickets in 79 List A matches.

He was the assistant coach when the West Indies women's team won the Women's T20 World Cup in India in 2016 and was the current coach of the Barbados women's team.

"I was captain of the Barbados team when 'Moses' played and he was an excellent team man and a fantastic cricketer, with the ability to swing the ball both ways. He was someone you would want to walk onto the field with. He made a great contribution to cricket as a player and a coach and contributed immensely to the growth and development of many young men and women," said Roland Holder, CWI's Cricket Operations Manager.