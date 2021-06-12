Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/TWITTER Exclusive | MSK Prasad names three key India selections in his tenure as chief selector

Former India chief selector MSK Prasad has named his best three selection decisions for the men's team during his tenure in an exclusive conversation with India TV.

Prasad's tenure as chief selector oversaw Team India reaching the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy, as well as the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup.

Prasad, who has represented India in six Tests and 17 ODIs, said that the selection of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant highlighted his tenure as chief selector.

"Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and more importantly Rishabh Pant. We formed a systematic plan to groom our bench strength, which also saw the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill and others emerging," Prasad told India TV.

"They came from domestic cricket to U-19, then to India A and then the senior team. So we had built the structure."

The former Indian selector also talked about the selection of bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini, who are an integral part of the Indian senior team's setup.

"No one saw the potential in Mohammed Siraj at the time when we brought him. The way Hyderabad were playing at the time, no one was focussing on the side at all. But we recognized the player," Prasad said.

"With Navdeep Saini, we heard that he was working in a bar when he came to Delhi. But Devang Gandhi told me that he had a strong feeling that this kid would go a long way."