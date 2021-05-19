Exclusive | 'Was it my wicket or yours?': Shami reveals banter with Virat Kohli on his 'viral celebrations'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Exclusive | 'Was it my wicket or yours?': Mohammed Shami reveals banter with Kohli on his 'viral celebrations'

Indian captain Virat Kohli is known for his aggression on the field. He is consistently seen pumping up his bowlers during the games, and India's frontline pacer Mohammed Shami says that his aggression helps immensely in the positive environment of the dressing room.

Shami, who has been one of the key pacers for Indian team across all formats over the last few years, talked about Kohli's aggression in detail in an exclusive interview with India TV.

Talking about the Indian captain's animated character on the field, Shami shared one of the recurring jokes between him and Kohli in the Indian dressing room.

"Fast bowlers are very aggressive, both old and new. But the one player who could probably emulate their aggression is our own captain! Sometimes, when a picture of Virat's celebration of a wicket goes viral on social media, I funnily ask him, "Was it my wicket or yours?" Shami said.

"He celebrates more than the bowlers! Sometimes he points out that you don't look too happy with the wicket, so I simply tell him, "You did all the celebration for me!

"But it is important to have fun on the field. Virat shows aggression, obviously, but as a unit, he has led the team brilliantly so far. In addition, he is a very aggressive batsman too."

Shami also talked about Rohit Sharma, saying that he is a very "different character" to Kohli.

"Rohit is a different character. He is a cool person, except when he comes to bat!" said Shami.

"But he is a very positive person. Even as a bowler, when I go to him for advice, he always gives positive answers. Rohit always pushes the bowlers to do what their mind tells them to, irrespective of how the batsman is playing or his strong points. I think that is very important for the confidence of a fast bowler."

Team India will return to action in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against New Zealand on June 18. The touring party will remain in England for the entirety of July before meeting the hosts for a five-match Test series in August.