IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl first vs KKR; Sunil Narine features in KKR line-up

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photos of KKR skipper Eoin Morgan and DC captain Shreyas Iyer.

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals have opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 42 of IPL 2020 in Dubai on Saturday. In big boost for KKR, skipper Eoin Morgan is able to bring back Sunil Narine in the line-up. DC, on the other hand, have dropped Prithvi Shaw for the match as Ajinkya Rahane will open the innings.

DC skipper further gave insight on his decision, saying: "We will bowl first, there's bit of grass on the wicket. It will help our seamers at the start. We are not here to survive, but we're here to express ourselves, so our mindset will be the same. We will have the same approach. Every player has been Man of the match on some occasion and it's good to see the camaraderie within the team. Rahane comes in for Prithvi, Nortje comes in for Sam."

Meanwhile, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said they have a couple of changes to the XI including Narine in for Tom Banton.

"We had good practice for a couple of days, just that we need to re-focus. We haven't played our best cricket, hopefully, we do that today. Nagarkoti comes in, Narine comes in for Kuldeep and Banton. We were looking to bowl first, but this looks a good wicket. We enjoy playing here," he said.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje.

DC will look to gain back the winning momentum as they take on a struggling KKR, who are clinging on to last playoff berth with other bottom teams fast catching up. With just four games to go KKR need to see the match as a virtual final to give themselves an edge going into the last league phases.

