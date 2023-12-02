England tour of West Indies ODIs and T20Is: Full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming and more

Follow us on Image Source : AP/GETTY West Indies will take on England in three ODIs and five T20Is starting December 3 in Antigua

England will begin their white-ball reset against the West Indies in Antigua on December 3 with an eight-match assignment comprising three ODIs and five T20Is. After a forgettable World Cup 2023, England made some significant changes in the squads for the West Indies tour, however, skipper Jos Buttler remains. Buttler had a disappointing tournament not just as a captain but also as a batter and will be hoping to turn it around in the Caribbean, given there's a T20 World Cup to be played here in six months.

For West Indies, it is a series to prove a point in ODIs and present their contention for the T20 World Cup, a format in which they are still the world-beaters and since they will be the home team, who knows... Alzarri Joseph has been named Shai Hope's deputy in the ODIs and indicates where the Men in Maroon are moving as a side. The likes of Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder may not prefer this format, however, West Indies have started to get a few players made for this format and Test cricket.

Here's all you need to know about the England tour of West Indies:

Full Schedule

ODIs

First ODI: December 3 - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Second ODI: December 6 - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Third ODI: December 9 - Kensington Oval, Barbados

T20Is

First T20I: December 12 - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Second T20I - December 14 - National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada

Third T20I - December 16 - National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada

Fourth T20I - December 19 - Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Fifth T20I - December 21 - Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Squads

West Indies (ODIs): Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas

England (ODIs): Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Phil Salt, Matt Potts, John Turner

England (T20Is): Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner, Chris Woakes

Match timings and live streaming

The ODI matches begin at 7:30 PM IST, except the first one which has a 7 PM start. The T20Is however, will begin at 1:30 AM IST on the next day, which means the first T20I which is scheduled to take place on December 12, will begin at 1:30 AM on December 13. The West Indies-England series will not have a live telecast on TV in India. The matches, however, can be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.

