England's white-ball tour of India postponed until early 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday confirmed that England's white-ball tour of India has been postponed until early 2021.

The World Champions were slated to arrive in India by end of September for a tour comprising three ODIs and three T20Is. But the Indian payers will be occupied with their IPL schedule in the UAE slated to begin from September 19 onwards.

BCCI and ECB are in talks for an extended tour from late January to late March which will also include the Test series

"Now that we have clarity regarding the postponement of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, it enables us to work with other Boards to progress the vital task of optimising the international schedules in the challenging circumstances that we have all been having to address with the COVID-19 pandemic," ECB's Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said:

"International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and we look forward to working with the BCCI to firm-up the schedules for these eagerly anticipated tours as soon as possible."

"The BCCI and ECB are working closely to finalise the schedule as we move towards the resumption of cricket," Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary of the BCCI said. "The rescheduled tour is also being redesigned in a way to accommodate both red and white-ball format and will now be a comprehensive one."

