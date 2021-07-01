England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 2nd ODI: How to Watch ENG vs SL 2nd ODI Live Online on SonyLIV

England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 2nd ODI: How to Watch ENG vs SL 2nd ODI Live Online on SonyLIVENG vs SL Live: Sri Lanka have had an incredibly poor outing in their tour of England so far, facing a 3-0 clean sweep defeat in the T20I series, as well as a five-wicket defeat to the hosts in the first ODI of the series. In addition, Sri Lanka also suspended three of their players for breaching COVID-19 protocols. The side has faced significant flak on social media by their fans for their uninspiring performances, and the visitors would aim to improve when they meet England for the second ODI in London. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Eng vs SL Live Streaming, Eng vs SL Live online, eng vs sl live tv telecast, eng vs sl live, eng vs sl live score, eng vs sl live tv telecast, eng vs sl 2nd odi live details online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX.
At what time does England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI start?
England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI start at 05.30 PM.
When is England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?
England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will take place from July 1 in Kennington Oval, London.
How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?
You can watch England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV.
Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?
You can watch England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI on Sony Sports network.
What are the squads for England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?
England Squad: Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jason Roy, Liam Dawson, Dawid Malan, Tom Curran, George Garton
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w/c), Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Ishan Jayaratne , Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Oshada Fernando, Shiran Fernando