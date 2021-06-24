Live Streaming England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: How to Watch ENG vs SL Live Online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: How to Watch ENG vs SL Live Online on SonyLIVENG vs SL Live: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Online on SonyLIV. England registered a dominant eight-wicket victory in the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Sri Lanka were restricted to 129/7 in 20 overs as they batted first and the hosts chased the target down with 17 balls to spare. England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler top-scored for the side with an unbeaten 68 in the lowly run-chase, while Jason Roy scored a 22-ball 36. For Sri Lanka, Dasun Shanaka was the only positive as he scored a half-century to steer the side to a respectable score. The second T20I of the series takes place in Cardiff. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I on SonyLIV.
At what time does England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I start?
England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I start at 11.00 PM.
When is England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?
England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will take place from June 24 in Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?
You can watch England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV.
Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?
You can watch England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I on Sony Sports network.
What are the squads for England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?
Sri Lanka Squad: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w/c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Ramesh Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Shiran Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Ishan Jayaratne , Niroshan Dickwella
England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, David Willey