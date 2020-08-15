Image Source : AP IMAGE LIVE | England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 3: Live score and updates from Southampton

LIVE | England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 3: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of England vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 3 live from Southampton. Mohammad Rizwan scored a gritty, unbeaten half-century to guide Pakistan past 200 against an increasingly frustrated England before bad light at the Rose Bowl brought an early end to the second day of the second Test on Friday. The teams went off the field before tea because of the gloom, with Pakistan on 215-8, and reappeared for only another nine balls, during which Stuart Broad took his third wicket of the innings and the tourists moved to 223-9. The umpires took another meter reading and took the players off again — for good this time. Here you can follow live cricket score and updates of 2nd Test Day 3 between England and Pakistan.

