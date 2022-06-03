Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER England to take on New Zealand in Test match

England vs New Zealand Live streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ Test match in India, online, on TV

On day one of the test series between England and New Zealand, the Ben Stokes-led team restricted their opponents at 132 but were reduced to 116/7 at the close. New Zealand bounced back twice during the match, once with the bat, adding 96 runs on board after being 36/6 and then collapsing England’s batting-line up from 59/0.

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch Test match between New Zealand and England on TV?

Sony Picture Sports Network (SPSN) - Sony Sports Network. Sony 1 and Sony 1 HD

Where can you watch Test match between New Zealand and England online?

The match will be streamed live on SonyLIV app, website and and Jio TV

At what time and when does Test match between New Zealand and England start in India?

3:30 PM IST, Friday (3rd June)

Where is the Test match between New Zealand and England being played?

Lord's Cricket Ground, London