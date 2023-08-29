England vs New Zealand T20I and ODI series: Full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming and more

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England

England and New Zealand will lock horns in the four-match T20I series starting from tomorrow (August 30). The two teams are also scheduled to lock horns in the four-match ODI series that will be extremely crucial in their preparation for the upcoming World Cup in India. England have named a near full-strength squad even for the T20Is with some of the players certain to make the debut in the format. When it comes to the ODIs, the defending champions are bolstered with the return of Ben Stokes who had retired from the format citing hectic international schedule.

Meanwhile, New Zealand continue to be without their skipper Kane Williamson who is racing against time to get fit for the World Cup. Currently, it still looks unlikely that he will make an appearance in the mega event. But head coach Gary Stead confirmed recently that they want to give him every chance to make it to the showpiece event. More than the T20Is, all the eyes will be on the ODI series as these two teams were the finalists in the previous World Cup edition when England had won on boundary count.

Here's all you need to know about England-New Zealand series:

Full Schedule

T20I Series

1st T20I - August 30 (Riverside Ground, Chester le-Street) at 10:30 PM IST

2nd T20I - September 1 (Old Trafford, Manchester) at 10:30 PM IST

3rd T20I - September 3 (Edgbaston, Birmingham) at 7 PM IST

4th T20I - September 5 (Trent Bridge, Nottingham) at 10:30 PM IST

ODI Series

1st ODI - September 8 (Sophia Gardens, Cardiff) at 5 PM IST

2nd ODI - September 10 (Rose Bowl, Southampton) at 3:30 PM IST

3rd ODI - September 13 (Kennington Oval, London) at 5 PM IST

4th ODI - September 15 (Lord's London) at 5 PM IST

Squads

England (T20I) - Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Curran, Luke Wood, Jos Buttler (C), Jonny Bairstow, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Bryon Carse

England (ODI) - Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler (C), Jonny Bairstow, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

New Zealand (T20I) - Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee (C), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi

New Zealand (ODI) - Finn Allen, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Tim Southee

Live streaming and telecast details

The eight-match white-ball series between England and New Zealand will be live on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of all the matches will be available on Sony LIV App and website.

